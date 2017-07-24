Kellyanne Conway offers alternative fact to explain why Trump isn't lying

Story highlights Conway's argument goes like this: Donald Trump isn't actually lying because he believes it

Washington (CNN) Here's an exchange on Sunday between CNN "Reliable Sources" anchor Brian Stelter and counselor to President Donald Trump Kellyanne Conway:

STELTER: "The scandals are about the President's lies. About voter fraud, about wiretapping, his repeated lies about those issues. That's the scandal."

CONWAY: "[Donald Trump] doesn't think he's lying about those issues, and you know it."

Holy moly.

Conway's argument goes like this: Donald Trump isn't actually lying because he believes it. In legal circles, this might be referred to as The Costanza Defense.