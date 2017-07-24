Kushner's statement on Russia: What you need to know

Story highlights Kushner offers his first public accounting of what he says are his four meetings with Russians during the 2016 campaign and transition

Kushner also seeks to distance himself from the June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner released a statement Monday morning to the Hill intelligence committees about his contacts with Russians during the presidential campaign and transition.

Kushner denied any collusion with the Russian government, which was engaged throughout 2016 in a campaign of its own to interfere in the election and help Trump beat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

The 11-page statement from Kushner is his first public accounting of his interactions with Russians during the presidential campaign.

Here's a look at the highlights:

Kushner says he had four contacts with Russians last year. The first was a handshake with then-Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak before a Trump speech in April. The second was the highly controversial meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower in June. The third was a meeting with Kislyak during the transition. And the fourth was with Russian state-run banker Sergey Gorkov during the transition.

