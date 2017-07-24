Kushner: No additional contacts with Russians

The Trump Tower meeting in June 2016 prompted Kushner to email his assistant about 10 minutes after he walked into the room.

"Can u pls call me on my cell? Need excuse to get out of meeting," Kushner wrote to his assistant in an email provided to the committees alongside the statement. The emails were quoted in the statement, but not disclosed to the media.

The previously undisclosed detail is just one of several that Kushner reveals in the letter in an effort to clear himself of any suspicions stemming from the congressional and federal investigations into contacts between Trump campaign officials and Russia.

The June 2016 meeting set up by Trump Jr., which was only publicly revealed for the first time this month, has become a target of scrutiny in those investigations after emails revealed that Trump Jr. believed he would obtain damaging information about Hillary Clinton from the Russian government. President Donald Trump has repeatedly decried the investigations as a "witch hunt," but the meeting offered the most concrete evidence that Trump campaign officials were open to collaborating with the Russian government.

Kushner also addresses the controversy over his SF-86 form -- the questionnaire needed to obtain a security clearance -- explaining that it was prematurely submitted in error by his assistant, who believed the forms were complete.

"People at my New York office were helping me find the information, organize it, review it and put it into the electronic form. They sent an email to my assistant in Washington, communicating that the changes to one particular section were complete; my assistant interpreted that message as meaning that the entire form was completed," Kushner writes, noting that the form was a "rough draft" at the time. "Because of this miscommunication, my assistant submitted the draft on January 18, 2017."