How the Trump-Sessions connection fell apart

(CNN) Playing pundit again on Monday morning, President Donald Trump delivered a bleak assessment of Attorney General Jeff Sessions' standing in his administration.

Calling up the old reporter's cliché, he diagnosed Sessions as "beleaguered," an odd fit of meta-messaging to the country and the "A.G.," who also happened to be the first US senator to back Trump's candidacy.

There is no clear science, or art, to measuring this President's relationships with subordinates outside his innermost circle of familial relations. The pursuit is more of a hybrid, like polling -- you take the available information, weigh it according to a certain set of studied assumptions, then hope reality lands within the margin of error.

It is clear now that Sessions' value to Trump, who remains preoccupied with an assortment of Russia investigations, diminished significantly with the announcement in March of his blanket recusal from any probe into the 2016 campaign. That decision and its implications, combined with the erratic and conditional nature of Trump's loyalties, suggests this super-charged political marriage could be headed for a headline-grabbing divorce.

But for all the drama, It's hardly surprising.