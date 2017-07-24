Story highlights Trump did not explain why Sessions is "beleaguered"

But the President's own, recent comments have raised pressure on his attorney general

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday described Attorney General Jeff Sessions as "beleaguered" as he tweeted about his frustration with the Russia probe.

"After 1 year of investigation with Zero evidence being found, Chuck Schumer just stated that "Democrats should blame ourselves,not Russia," the President tweeted, later adding, "So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations?"

So why aren't the Committees and investigators, and of course our beleaguered A.G., looking into Crooked Hillarys crimes & Russia relations? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 24, 2017

Trump did not explain why Sessions, a longtime and loyal supporter of his 2016 campaign, is "beleaguered." But the President's own, recent comments have raised pressure on his attorney general, whom he publicly criticized last week for recusing himself from the Russia investigation due to undisclosed contacts he had with Russian officials during the campaign.

"Sessions," Trump told The New York Times in an interview on Wednesday, "should have never recused himself and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else."

Trump's comments immediately raised speculation that Sessions could resign, though a source familiar with the attorney general's thinking said last week that Sessions has no intention of stepping down in the wake of Trump's comments.

