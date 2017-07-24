Who is David Bernhardt, the new deputy Interior secretary?

Story highlights He served as solicitor general under George W. Bush

A former energy lobbyist, Bernhardt has been accused of conflicts of interest

(CNN) The Senate Monday confirmed controversial lawyer David Bernhardt as deputy secretary of the Interior -- the number two executive in charge of managing natural resources. The vote passed 53-43.

"David Bernhardt is a native Coloradan from the Western slope who has a deep understanding of Western land issues," Sen. Cory Gardner said in a statement Monday. "His command of public policy ... will be an enormous asset to (Interior) Secretary (Ryan) Zinke."

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who introduced the confirmation vote Monday, referred to Bernhardt's new role as the "COO" of the Interior.

"He understands the management of federal lands ... and the balance between conservation and development," Murkowski said.

Bernhardt isn't new to DOI. He served as solicitor general under President George W. Bush, as well as counselor and deputy chief of staff to then-Sec. Gale Norton and director of the department's Office of Congressional and Legislative Affairs. As solicitor, Bernhardt authored several controversial legal opinions, including one -- later thrown out -- that made it more difficult to designate endangered species, according to USA Today