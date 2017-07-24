Chinese fighter jet performed 'unsafe' intercept of US Navy plane

Story highlights The intercept took place approximately 80 nautical miles east of the Chinese mainland in international airspace

Sunday's incident follows a series of Chinese intercepts of US aircraft over the last few months

(CNN) A Chinese J-10 fighter jet performed an "unsafe" intercept of a US Navy aircraft on Sunday while it was flying in international airspace over the East China Sea, Pentagon spokesman and Marine Corps Lt. Col. Chris Logan told CNN.

The Chinese fighter jet was armed and came as close as 300 feet in front of the US EP-3 reconnaissance plane, causing the Navy aircraft to take "evasive action," a US Defense official told CNN. The official added that a second armed J-10 Chinese fighter jet was involved in the intercept but only one of the aircraft acted in a "unsafe" way.

The intercept took place approximately 80 nautical miles east of the Chinese mainland in international airspace, according to the official.

China maintains an "Air Defense Identification Zone" over much of the East China Sea, something the US does not recognize.

Another US official confirms to CNN that the "unsafe" intercept occurred and said "encounters like this, ones that show a lack of control by the Chinese pilot, do nothing but increase the risk of miscalculation."