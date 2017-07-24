Story highlights He said 'if it was a guy from South Texas' opposing GOP efforts, he would challenge him to a duel

'I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style'

Washington (CNN) Rep. Blake Farenthold of Texas said in a radio interview Friday he might "settle this Aaron Burr-style" -- an apparent reference to the 1804 duel when Burr killed Alexander Hamilton -- if GOP holdouts on the Senate health care efforts were men from his home state of Texas rather than women.

"Listen, the fact that the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do is just absolutely repugnant to me," he told Texas radio host Bob Jones on "Keys 1440 AM." "Some of the people that are opposed to this -- there are some female senators from the Northeast -- if it was a guy from South Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style."

Farenthold's spokesperson Stacey Daniels did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Republican Sens. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said last week that they would oppose Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act without a replacement.