Story highlights Sen. Bernie Sanders will address the NAACP national convention Monday

Sanders will speak about the Republican agenda, including health care

Washington (CNN) Sen. Bernie Sanders will address the Republican agenda, specifically GOP plans for health care, in a speech at the NAACP national convention in Baltimore on Monday.

Sanders, who will participate in the conference's Federal Legislative and Public Policy Workshop, will urge people to "stop worrying about Trump's tweets, and pay attention to the actual legislation he is supporting," according to a news release released prior to the speech. He will also advocate for a Medicare-for-all single-payer system.

Despite recent trips to West Virginia, Kentucky and Iowa , Sanders told SiriusXM's Mark Thompson on July 12 that it was still "too early" to talk 2020.

"I am not taking it off the table. I just have not made any decisions. And I think it's much too early," Sanders said.

Read More