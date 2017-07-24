Why Youngstown voters still support Trump

Story highlights Paul Sracic: Working class white voters are critical for the President's future

Every president in recent history has paid a visit to Youngstown

(CNN) After the 2012 election, the Republican postmortem concluded that the traditional Republican base of mostly white economic and social conservatives had to be expanded if the GOP was ever to win another victory in the Electoral College. Conventional wisdom was that the Republicans should go after Hispanic voters, in part because many were thought to be conservative on social issues.

Trump, however, went after a different group of social conservatives: "Youngstown voters," or working-class white voters in cities and towns across the Rust Belt.

In the end, these voters were crucial to delivering the Electoral College to Trump last year, making the difference not only in Ohio, but also in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

They are also important to the President's political future. So it makes sense that, on Tuesday, President Donald Trump will hold a rally in downtown Youngstown.

Youngstown is a city that punches way above its weight in politics. It boasts a population of only about 64,000 people, down nearly 30,000 over the past 30 years. Yet every president in recent memory has paid at least one visit to the northeast Ohio city.