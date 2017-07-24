Breaking News

Robert Kubica: Renault announce new test in 2017 F1 car

Updated 9:22 AM ET, Mon July 24, 2017

Robert Kubica completed a successful F1 test with his former team Renault at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo in June 2017.
Kubica celebrates third place at the Monaco Grand Prix in 2010. "There is no side to him -- he was never political, he just got on with the racing," F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton told CNN. "I think people just warm to him for being a very humble modest guy with massive talent."
Kubica was one of Formula One's brightest talents until his career was cut short by a rally crash ahead of the 2011 season. The Pole made his F1 debut for BMW Sauber (pictured) at the 2006 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Kubica was involved in a horror crash at the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix. After clipping Jarno Trulli, he collided with a barrier -- the speed of the crash was recorded at 186.49 mph.
Kubica escaped with only a concussion and sprained ankle but it was already the second serious crash he had been involved in. As a junior, the Pole was involved in a road accident that left his with a severely broken arm and multiple bolts to hold the limb in place.
Kubica's greatest triumph in F1 came at the same track and just a year after his 2007 crash, as he claimed victory in the Canadian Grand Prix for BMW Sauber.
After three full seasons with BMW Sauber, Kubica made the switch to Renault in 2010.
Kubica competing for the Renault F1 team at the 2010 Monaco Grand Prix. The Pole, now 32, finished on the podium 12 times in his F1 career, three of those coming with the French team.
Kubica's suffered a life-changing rally crash in Andorra, Italy in 2011. His injuries forced him to quit F1, but he subsequently returned to rally action in 2013.
Story highlights

  • Robert Kubica will take part in a test for Renault in August
  • The Pole hasn't competed in F1 since 2011
  • Kubica suffered life-changing injuries to his right arm during a rally crash

(CNN)Robert Kubica's dreams of returning to Formula One received another boost as Renault confirmed Monday the Pole will drive during a test in Hungary on August 2.

Kubica will pilot Renault's 2017 car for the first time following two successful tests in the 2012 model earlier this year.
The 32-year-old was forced to quit F1 in 2011 following life-changing injuries to his right arm sustained in a rally crash but has always harbored hopes of returning to the pinnacle of motorsport.
    "The first two days of testing allowed both Robert and ourselves to gather a great amount of information," Renault's F1 managing director, Cyril Abiteboul said in a statement.
    "The upcoming session with the R.S.17 at the Hungaroring will allow us all to obtain detailed and precise data in a current car and representative conditions.
    "After this test, we will carefully analyse the collected information to determine in what conditions it would be possible for Robert to return to competition in the upcoming years."
    The two-day test will be attended by all 10 F1 teams, and follows on from the Hungarian Grand Prix which takes place Sunday.
    Kubica raced 76 times in F1 claiming 12 podiums and one win -- at the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix -- over five seasons between 2006 and 2010.
    A hugely popular figure among both F1 drivers and fans, Kubica would be a welcome addition to the 2018 grid, says F1 journalist Maurice Hamilton.
    "The recent test showed that he'd lost none of his will to win or his feel for the car," Hamilton told CNN earlier this month.
    "He had the natural ability that the Lewis Hamiltons of this world have got -- the affinity with the car ... he could make it talk. He had this incredible flair that is very hard to define but you could see it."
    Kubica has been "happy" with his progress since returning to F1 action in June testing for Renault at Valencia's Ricardo Tormo Circuit in June.
    "I had been away from an F1 car for six years but what I felt there was very, very promising and I was very surprised how well things went," Kubica told CNN at the UK's Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month.
    "There were a lot of emotions. The most important highlight was that I got in the car and I felt very comfortable and that I got up to a good level very, very fast. I am happy to be back in an F1 car."