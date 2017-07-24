Israel, Jordan identify victims of embassy attack

Jerusalem (CNN) An Israeli security official who was attacked Sunday night at the Israeli embassy compound in Amman shot and killed the Jordanian man who attacked him, according to statements from Jordanian and Israeli officials.

A second Jordanian man at the scene, who was the landlord of the building, was also injured and later died of his wounds.

The Jordanian, who was in the embassy compound for routine furniture replacement, attacked the security official from behind, by stabbing him with a screwdriver, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

"The security official, who was slightly wounded, defended himself. During the incident, the Jordanian worker was killed, but the landlord was injured as well. He later died of his wounds," the statement said.

Security forces stand guard outside the Israeli embassy in the residential Rabiyeh neighbourhood of the Jordanian capital Amman on July 23, 2017.

The Jordanian Public Security Directorate confirmed on Monday in a statement that the second Jordanian man died. The statement identified him as "a physician who was at the scene of the shooting."