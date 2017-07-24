Story highlights More than 2 months after emotional monologue, late night TV host tweeted an update on his son

Billy was born with a rare congenital heart condition and underwent open-heart surgery

(CNN) Jimmy Kimmel tweeted an update and adorable photo of his baby son on Friday, more than two months after opening up about his newborn's health on his late-night talk show. In doing so he also re-entered the health care debate.

"Billy is 3 months old & doing great. Thx for the love & support," said Kimmel. "Please remind your Congresspeople that every kid deserves the care he got."

Almost a week after his son's birth on April 21, Kimmel teared up during his monologue and revealed his newborn's congenital heart condition.

"He appeared to be a normal, happy baby, until about three hours after his birth," said Kimmel.

"A very attentive nurse at Cedars-Sinai Hospital" noticed a heart murmur, "which is common with newborn babies," Kimmel continued. "But she also noticed he was a bit purple, which is not common."