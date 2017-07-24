Charlie Gard's parents give up battle to take son to US

(CNN) The parents of the terminally ill British baby Charlie Gard have given up their legal fight over treatment for their son in the US.

Their lawyer Grant Armstrong told the UK High Court Monday that experts have said that the "window of opportunity no longer exists."

"For Charlie, it is too late...treatment cannot offer a chance of success," he told the court.

Charlie's parents Chris Gard and Connie Yates made their decision following the latest medical reports and scans, the Press Association reported.

"Dark days lie ahead for these parents..." they want to spend time with Charlie," Armstrong said.

Read More