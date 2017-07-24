Breaking News

Jordan Spieth: 'Tiger Woods made winning look easy ... it's not'

By Alex Thomas and Rob Hodgetts, CNN

Updated 6:28 AM ET, Mon July 24, 2017

Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
Jordan Spieth kisses the Claret Jug after clinching the 146th Open Championship on a dramatic final day at Royal Birkdale.
Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England&#39;s Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
Spieth beat fellow American Matt Kuchar by three shots to win his third major title as England's Alfie Plant, left, finished as top amateur.
Spieth&#39;s tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
Spieth's tournament was unraveling early on and a wild drive into the dunes on the 13th evoked memories of his Masters meltdown in 2016.
Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
Haotong Li of China, right, shot a closing 63 to set the clubhouse target at six under. He ended third, six shots adrift of Spieth.
Northern Ireland&#39;s Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain&#39;s Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy fought back with an impressive 67 on the final day to finish in a tie for fourth with Spain's Rafa Cabrera-Bello.
South Africa&#39;s Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men&#39;s majors Saturday.
South Africa's Branden Grace walks to the 18th green on his way to shooting the first 62 in the history of men's majors Saturday.
Spieth answered Grace&#39;s challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
Spieth answered Grace's challenge with a 65 to take a three-shot lead into the final round at Royal Birkdale.
McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn&#39;t make any inroads into the leaders.
McIlroy, left, and Gary Woodland of the United States gave chase but couldn't make any inroads into the leaders.
Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan&#39;s slipstream.
Kuchar pushed playing partner Spieth but in the end was left in the Texan's slipstream.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
US Open champion Brooks Koepka ended the third round in a tie for third, six shots behind Spieth.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
World No.1 Dustin Johnson shot 64, the second lowest round of the day, but still found himself eight adrift after two lackluster opening rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama was bidding to become the first Japanese man to win a major. He was tied fifth alongside Grace at four under after three rounds.
Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
Spieth weathered strong winds and heavy rain to lead the British Open by two shots at halfway at Royal Birkdale.
Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
Johnson struggled to mount a challenge on the second day in northwest England.
Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
Fierce winds whipped across the course, which borders the Irish Sea north of Liverpool.
South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was &quot;no fun.&quot;
South African Charl Schwartzel, a former Masters champion, found conditions tough and said it was "no fun."
England&#39;s Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
England's Ian Poulter was second at Royal Birkdale in 2008 and ended in a tie for third at halfway Friday.
Haotong Li of China couldn&#39;t get to grips with conditions, either.
Haotong Li of China couldn't get to grips with conditions, either.
McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
McIlroy was on the charge and played his way into contention with a 2-under-par 68 despite the breeze.
Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
Koepka played in the worst of the afternoon rain but finished in a tie for third.
Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
Spieth on the 17th green during the first round of the British Open on July 20, 2017, in Southport, England.
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Ian Poulter of England plays out of a bunker on the seventh hole.
Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
Golf fans on giant beanbags watch the action on a big screen in the spectator village.
Wales&#39; Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Wales' Stuart Manley lines up a putt on the eighth green during his opening round. Wet, cool and breezy conditions, as well as enthusiastic crowds, greeted the first group of players to go out at 6:35 a.m.
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Paul Lawrie of Scotland putts on the 17th green.
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Sergio Garcia won his first major this year, at the Masters in Augusta, and the Spaniard was confident at Royal Birkdale, having also finished in the top 10 on 10 occasions at the Open. Here he is hitting an approach to the 18th green during practice.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Royal Birkdale -- a venerable old links course in the northwest of England -- has hosted the Open on nine previous occasions, stretching back to 1954.
Japan&#39;s Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/07/18/golf/the-open-2017-royal-birkdale-seven-things/index.html&quot;&gt;different skill set to master&lt;/a&gt; the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Japan's Hideto Tanihara watches his drive from the sixth tee during a practice round. The Open is the only major held outside the United States and requires a different skill set to master the humps, hollows and sea breezes of links golf.
Canada&#39;s Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game&#39;s most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
Canada's Austin Connelly places his ball on the fourth green. Royal Birkdale opened in 1889 and is one of the game's most celebrated links courses -- with two nines fanning into the sandhills of Southport, overlooking the Irish Sea.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
US golfer John Daly has been wearing eye-poppingly bright pants this week. The 51-year-old won the Open in 1995.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede&#39;s autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
Defending champion Henrik Stenson won last year after an extraordinary battle with Phil Mickelson. The Swede's autograph has been a must-have for many this week.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year&#39;s Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
Bill Haas of the United States tied for ninth at last year's Open. He is pictured here hitting from a bunker during practice.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year&#39;s event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
US golfer Tom Lehman watches his shot from the 10th tee during a practice round. This year's event has a purse of $10.25 million, with the winner set to receive $1.85 million. However, if more than 70 professionals qualify for the final two rounds, prize money will be added.
Story highlights

  • Jordan Spieth won the Open Championship by three shots Sunday
  • The American recovered from a nightmare shot off the 13th tee
  • Spieth says Tiger Woods made winning look easy

Royal Birkdale (CNN)He bemoaned Tiger Woods for making winning look easy, labeling his countryman's exploits "almost unfair."

And after Sunday's rollercoaster final day at the British Open, newly-crowned champion Jordan Spieth knows just how hard it can be to win a major golf tournament.
The 23-year-old had to scrap for his third major triumph, recovering from four bogeys on the front nine -- and a nightmare drive off the 13th tee that resulted in a 20-minute delay -- to get his challenge back on course.
    Spieth hit a shot from near the practice green to within feet of the green, limiting the damage to just a bogey -- a "momentum shift," his caddie Michael Greller called it.
    What followed immediately after was a run of birdie, eagle, birdie, birdie that wrestled control back from playing partner Matt Kuchar, who had momentarily turned a three-shot deficit to Spieth into a one-shot lead.
    READ: What's it like managing the 'John Wayne' of golf?
    "I've been on these roller coasters before, it's just kind of how it works," Spieth told CNN's Alex Thomas after lifting the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale.
    "We had one guy come in and make it look extremely easy and that's Tiger Woods. I wouldn't expect that from other people and it's almost unfair that he made it look so easy, it's almost unfair to us because it's just not."
    Earlier this month 14-time major Woods, who spent 683 weeks as world No. 1, dropped out of the top 1,000 in golf's official world rankings for the first time in his career.
    READ: Spieth says his autistic sister is his inspiration

    High dunes

    Spieth had lost his three-shot overnight lead after four holes of the final round, in scenes reminiscent of his infamous Masters meltdown of 2016.
    The nadir of his collapse arrived as he carved a drive way right into high dunes on Royal Birkdale's 13th before declaring the ball unplayable.
    The ensuing delay while he worked out a place to take a penalty drop on the adjacent practice range appeard all-too-similar to Spieth's public unraveling on Augusta's 12th hole when he twice found water to blow the lead last year.
    READ: Duel in the Sun -- remembering one of sport's great contests
    But Spieth displayed incredible mental strength to complete the third leg of a potential career "grand slam" of golf's four majors and become the youngest Open winner since Seve Ballesteros won at Royal Lytham in 1979.
    The swashbuckling Spaniard was dubbed the "car park champion" because of a shot he played from a parking lot after a miscue during the tournament.
    When it was put to Spieth his antics on the 13th could earn him the moniker the "practice range champion", he said: "There's a few ways to skin a cat and that was an interesting one."
    Spieth admitted his head started to swirl with thoughts of losing the lead -- and of what had gone before at Augusta -- but he knew he needed to display the same steel he demonstrated by winning the Masters and US Open during a stunning two-month spell in 2015.
    "It's always needed, it's never easy to win golf tournaments," he said. "If I lost it then I was going to lose the golf tournament so I had one thing I could do, which was to stay present, recognize I could make five and figure a way to do so.
    "It took three really good shots and a lot of patience. We were able to do it and at that point I thought I stole one. When you think you steal one when you've been given them away the whole day that's a totally different feeling."

    'Tons of motivation'

    The episode at the 13th hole left Spieth trailing Kuchar by one, but it seemingly reinvigorated the would-be champion as he came close to a hole-in-one at the 14th before sinking a huge putt for eagle across the 15th green.
    The US PGA, the year's final major, takes place at Quail Hollow in Charlotte, North Carolina next month, and Spieth says completing his collection will be foremost in his mind.
    "Tons of motivation," he said. "The PGA from now on I will always have that headline and something that I'm thinking about. I'm glad I only have one leg left. We're in form and it's only a few weeks away."
    Before then, he intends to celebrate his 24th birthday Thursday with a fishing trip with his dad and brother Steven to celebrate his brother's graduation from Brown University.
    "I think they've decided and they are going to let me know when I get back," he said.
    "I'm excited to go home and see my family, I miss them a lot and it's going to be really nice bringing this trophy back to the States."