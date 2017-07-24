Istanbul, Turkey (CNN) The trial of 17 staff members from Turkey's Cumhuriyet newspaper -- one of the country's last remaining opposition publications -- began on Monday in what many are calling a crucial test of press freedom.

Demonstrators hold banners reading "Freedom for the press - Justice for the country" outside Istanbul's courthouse on Monday morning.

But rights activists have condemned the trial as "politically motivated," accusing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of using the coup to muzzle opposition.

As the trial got underway Monday morning, dozens of supporters gathered outside Istanbul's Caglayan Justice Palace holding signs and placards reading "Freedom for the Press," "Justice for the country" and "Free journalists."

Supporters also released balloons while calling for the release of the detained Cumhuriyet staff members.

Some held photographs of the detained journalists while others released balloons while calling for their imprisonment to end.