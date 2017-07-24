Istanbul, Turkey (CNN)The trial of 17 staff members from Turkey's Cumhuriyet newspaper -- one of the country's last remaining opposition publications -- began on Monday in what many are calling a crucial test of press freedom.
Charged with terror-related offenses in the wake of last year's failed coup, the defendants -- journalists, executives and lawyers -- made their first appearance in court since they were put in pre-trial detention nearly nine months ago. Each faces lengthy prison sentences of up to 43 years if convicted.
Prosecutors are expected to argue that the newspaper aided members of US-based cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement -- whom Turkey says was behind the coup attempt -- in addition to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK. Gulen has denied involvement in the failed 2016 coup.
But rights activists have condemned the trial as "politically motivated," accusing the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) government of using the coup to muzzle opposition.
As the trial got underway Monday morning, dozens of supporters gathered outside Istanbul's Caglayan Justice Palace holding signs and placards reading "Freedom for the Press," "Justice for the country" and "Free journalists."
Some held photographs of the detained journalists while others released balloons while calling for their imprisonment to end.