Story highlights Two people have been seriously injured in the attack

Police don't believe the incident is terrorism related

(CNN) A man wielding a chainsaw in northern Switzerland has injured several people, including two seriously, in what police say is an ongoing situation.

Police have said they do not believe the attack is terrorism related but warned the public that the man is at large and "dangerous."

The attack happened after 10:30 a.m. local time (4:30 a.m. ET) in the historic town of Schaffhausen near the country's northern border with Germany.

Police described the attacker as around 190 centimeters tall (6 ft 2 in) and of an "untidy appearance."

Images of the scene on social media show a cobble-stoned street cordoned off, with police vehicles and ambulances in the area.

Read More