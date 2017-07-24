Russia says talk of further US sanctions 'counterproductive'

Moscow (CNN) Russia has warned that talks aimed at imposing further US sanctions on Moscow will prove "counterproductive" and "harmful."

Speaking Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said plans for fresh sanctions would prove detrimental not just to the US and Russia, but other countries too.

Peskov's comments come two days after both the US House and Senate reached a deal to impose fresh sanctions on Russia and give Congress a new veto power to block any easing of them.

The bill punishes Russia for interfering in the US election, as well as the 2014 annexation of Crimea and its ongoing military activity in eastern Ukraine.

Congress hopes to approve the bill and put it on the President's desk before it breaks for the August recess.

