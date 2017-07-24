Princess Diana's unseen family photos revealed

London (CNN) Two previously unseen photos from Princess Diana's personal family album have been released, ahead of the 20-year anniversary of her death.

Kensington Palace posted the photos, showing young princes William and Harry, to its official Twitter account . It released three other photos on Sunday.

In one shot a young Prince William and Harry stand dressed in police costumes, complete with helmets.

In another image, taken by Prince William, Princess Diana holds a baby Prince Harry in her arms as she sits on board the Royal Yacht Brittania, Queen Elizabeth II's former yacht.

The album features in a new documentary, due to air Monday, produced by HBO and Britain's ITV, that examines Princess Diana's relationship with her sons. The documentary "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy," celebrates the life and work of Princess Diana, 20 years after her death, according to a press release by ITV.

