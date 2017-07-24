(CNN) Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will veto a bill that would have given his populist government the power to force out all of the nation's Supreme Court judges.

Passage of the controversial bill through both houses of Polish parliament last week prompted huge protests in the capital Warsaw and across the country in recent days.

"This law would not strengthen the sense of justice" in society, Duda said in a televised declaration announcing his decision Monday, the AFP news agency reported.

Critics condemned the legislation as a blatant power grab by Duda and his right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), which repeatedly insisted that it was simply carrying out needed judicial reform.

Key to the legislation was that current Supreme Court judges would be pushed into early retirement and new judges appointed by the Justice Ministry.

