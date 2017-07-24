(CNN) Polish President Andrzej Duda said Monday he will veto a bill that would have given his populist government the power to force out all of the nation's Supreme Court judges.

"This law would not strengthen the sense of justice" in society, Duda said in a televised declaration Monday, the AFP news agency reported.

Duda's decision to veto the Supreme Court bill was unexpected.

Critics condemned the legislation as a blatant power grab by Duda and his right-wing Law and Justice Party (PiS), which repeatedly insisted that it was simply carrying out needed judicial reform.

Key to the legislation was that current Supreme Court judges would be pushed into early retirement and new judges appointed by the Justice Ministry.

