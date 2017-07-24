(CNN) A 16-year-old German girl who ran away from home in 2016 and allegedly joined ISIS has been found alive in Iraq, the German government confirmed Monday.

Linda Wenzel, a schoolgirl from the town of Pulsnitz near Dresden, was one of at least five foreign women captured by Iraqi forces sweeping the old city of Mosul after the defeat of ISIS, according to sources within the counter-terror operation in Mosul.

The sources added that the women have now been moved to Baghdad and are under interrogation.

An Iraqi journalist who met Wenzel said she was treated for a gunshot wound.

Wenzel was named on Monday by the German Foreign Ministry, which said a second German national was among those detained.

"From what we know, she is physically fine," Dresden prosecutor Lorenz Haase told CNN when asked about Wenzel's condition. "However we do not know how she is psychologically."

