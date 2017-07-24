UK Foreign Secretary: Maori greeting could be misinterpreted as headbutt

(CNN) Boris Johnson, the UK's gaffe-prone Foreign Secretary, takes a famously unique approach to diplomacy.

He has previously insulted the populations and leaders of nations from the US to China and Papua New Guinea; on Monday, New Zealand became the latest country to fall victim to a Johnson blunder.

On a visit there Johnson joked that the hongi, a greeting traditionally used in Maori communities which sees people press their foreheads and noses together, could be mistaken for a headbutt.

"I think it's a beautiful form of introduction, though it might be misinterpreted in a pub in Glasgow, if you were to try it," he said, according to the Press Association.

'Glasgow kiss'