Lupita Nyong'o on Rihanna buddy film

Story highlights Social media came up with the movie idea

Nyong'o said fans want to see themselves

(CNN) Lupita Nyong'o is not spilling much about her wildly anticipated heist film with Rihanna, except to say it will be a movie of the people.

"You know what's really cool is that people spoke up about the kind of movie they wanna see and this is a great example," the Academy Award-winning actress told "Entertainment Tonight."

The concept began in April, when a photo of Rihanna and Nyong'o taken at a 2014 fashion show started making the rounds with the caption, "They look like they're in a heist movie with Rihanna as the tough-as-nails leader/master thief and Lupita as the genius computer hacker."

Twitter users grabbed hold of the idea, suggesting "Insecure" star Issa Rae write the story and "Selma" director Ava DuVernay direct it.

Like a Hollywood fairytale, all four women said they were down to make the movie.

