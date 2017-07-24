Linkin Park: 'Our hearts are broken'

Story highlights The band posted a note on social media

(CNN) Linkin Park paid tribute to their late lead singer Chester Bennington on social media Monday with a touching letter penned to the late singer.

"Our hearts are broken," the letter posted on their official Facebook page read. "The shockwaves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

Authorities are treating Bennington's death as an apparent suicide after he was found dead last week in Palos Verdes Estates, California. Bennington was 41.

The band talked of the support they have received from around the world in the wake of Bennington's death. The singer, they wrote, "touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."

