(CNN) Sorry, Beliebers.

Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates of his Purpose Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."

"Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them," a statement read on Bieber's official Facebook page . "He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over [the] last 18 months."

The canceled stops will begin with Saturday's show in Arlington, Texas. Tickets will be refunded.

Bieber's world tour for his fourth album began in March 2016 and showcased hits such as "Sorry" and "What Do You Mean?" Bieber's concerts grossed $163.3 million last year, according to industry tracker Pollstar.

