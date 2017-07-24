Dwayne Johnson's new 'movie' with Siri

Breaking News

Many claim to be the &quot;hardest-working man in show business,&quot; but few walk the walk like Dwayne Johnson. The man with the big guns and the million-watt smile has come a long way from his days as wrestling superstar The Rock. Here are some highlights from his career.
Many claim to be the "hardest-working man in show business," but few walk the walk like Dwayne Johnson. The man with the big guns and the million-watt smile has come a long way from his days as wrestling superstar The Rock. Here are some highlights from his career.
Johnson played defensive tackle for the University of Miami Hurricanes in the early 1990s. &quot;He was a specimen,&quot; teammate and future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said. &quot;He was the kind of guy you want your sister to date, because he was a nice guy.&quot;
Johnson played defensive tackle for the University of Miami Hurricanes in the early 1990s. "He was a specimen," teammate and future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp said. "He was the kind of guy you want your sister to date, because he was a nice guy."
Johnson followed in the footsteps of his father, Rocky, and maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, by becoming a professional wrestler in the late &#39;90s. Holder of more than a dozen titles, the hugely popular Rock had only one question: &quot;Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?&quot;
Johnson followed in the footsteps of his father, Rocky, and maternal grandfather, Peter Maivia, by becoming a professional wrestler in the late '90s. Holder of more than a dozen titles, the hugely popular Rock had only one question: "Can you smell what The Rock is cooking?"
Johnson married Dany Garcia in 1997; they had a daughter, Simone, in 2001 before divorcing in 2007. Garcia remains her ex-husband&#39;s manager and producing partner.
Johnson married Dany Garcia in 1997; they had a daughter, Simone, in 2001 before divorcing in 2007. Garcia remains her ex-husband's manager and producing partner.
2002&#39;s &quot;Mummy&quot; prequel &quot;The Scorpion King&quot; was Johnson&#39;s first leading role. It earned him a cool $5.5 million, which Fortune magazine said was believed to be the highest price tag at the time for a first-time star.
2002's "Mummy" prequel "The Scorpion King" was Johnson's first leading role. It earned him a cool $5.5 million, which Fortune magazine said was believed to be the highest price tag at the time for a first-time star.
Madame Tussauds wax museum showed that one can never have too many Rocks in 2002.
Madame Tussauds wax museum showed that one can never have too many Rocks in 2002.
Johnson has successfully mixed action flicks with Disney movies such as the 2009 remake of &quot;Race to Witch Mountain,&quot; here with AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig. His cab driver role even sparked a meme.
Johnson has successfully mixed action flicks with Disney movies such as the 2009 remake of "Race to Witch Mountain," here with AnnaSophia Robb and Alexander Ludwig. His cab driver role even sparked a meme.
Johnson helped revitalize &quot;The Fast and the Furious&quot; franchise in 2011&#39;s &quot;Fast Five.&quot; From left are director Justin Lin and co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot and Johnson.
Johnson helped revitalize "The Fast and the Furious" franchise in 2011's "Fast Five." From left are director Justin Lin and co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Vin Diesel, Elsa Pataky, Paul Walker, Gal Gadot and Johnson.
Sharing moments with his fans &quot;will always be the best part of my job,&quot; said Johnson, here at a premiere for 2014&#39;s &quot;Hercules.&quot;
Sharing moments with his fans "will always be the best part of my job," said Johnson, here at a premiere for 2014's "Hercules."
After hosting the &quot;Christmas in Washington&quot; concert in December 2014, Johnson posted on social media, &quot;somewhere my arresting officer when I was a teen is shaking his head in disbelief. ... #ImOneGratefulMan.&quot;
After hosting the "Christmas in Washington" concert in December 2014, Johnson posted on social media, "somewhere my arresting officer when I was a teen is shaking his head in disbelief. ... #ImOneGratefulMan."
Johnson&#39;s girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, gave birth to their daughter, Jasmine, in December. The proud papa advised on social media, &quot;To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of &#39;being better&#39; will never steer you wrong.&quot;
Johnson's girlfriend, Lauren Hashian, gave birth to their daughter, Jasmine, in December. The proud papa advised on social media, "To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of 'being better' will never steer you wrong."
Johnson&#39;s hand- and footprints were immortalized in concrete outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in the leadup to his summer 2015 disaster movie, &quot;San Andreas.&quot; He thanked idol Steven Spielberg and signed the concrete, &quot;Blessed!&quot;
Johnson's hand- and footprints were immortalized in concrete outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in the leadup to his summer 2015 disaster movie, "San Andreas." He thanked idol Steven Spielberg and signed the concrete, "Blessed!"
Johnson stars alongside Rob Corddry on the HBO series &quot;Ballers,&quot; in which he plays a football player-turned-financial manager. It became one of the network&#39;s most-watched comedies but was the subject of a copyright lawsuit.
Johnson stars alongside Rob Corddry on the HBO series "Ballers," in which he plays a football player-turned-financial manager. It became one of the network's most-watched comedies but was the subject of a copyright lawsuit.
&quot;Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I&#39;ve realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love,&quot; said Johnson, here with Simone and his mother, Ata. &quot;Not success, not fame, not anything else but, &#39;I&#39;m always here for you. I love you.&#39; &quot;
"Throughout the years, throughout the ups and downs, I've realized that the most important thing that I could do with my daughter is lead our life with love," said Johnson, here with Simone and his mother, Ata. "Not success, not fame, not anything else but, 'I'm always here for you. I love you.' "
Johnson had members of the US military join him onstage at Spike&#39;s 2015 Guys Choice Awards, where he received the Hero Award. His special, &quot;Rock the Troops,&quot; was to air in December 2016.
Johnson had members of the US military join him onstage at Spike's 2015 Guys Choice Awards, where he received the Hero Award. His special, "Rock the Troops," was to air in December 2016.
One of Johnson&#39;s many new projects is the Disney animated musical &quot;Moana,&quot; in which he plays a demigod. The Polynesian-inspired film was released in November and has been a box-office hit.
One of Johnson's many new projects is the Disney animated musical "Moana," in which he plays a demigod. The Polynesian-inspired film was released in November and has been a box-office hit.
(CNN)Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson can do anything, including turn an ad into a "movie."

That's what the actor did with "The Rock x Siri: Dominate The Day," an almost four minute long video posted on Apple's You Tube channel.
In it, Johnson plays on the joke that he can do it all -- from bonsai to space travel.
    He gets plenty of help from Apple's assistant Siri.
    Johnson promoted the project in a tweet on Sunday.
    "Teamed w/ @Apple to make the biggest, coolest, sexiest, funnest (is that a word?) movie ever," he wrote in a post. "Drops TOMORROW! #ROCKxSIRI #DominateYourDay."
    The tweet stirred excitement, along with jokes about a possible on-set romance between Johnson and Siri.
    Johnson tweeted a link for the commercial's "world premiere" on Monday.
    If anyone needs a virtual assistant, it's Johnson.
    He has three movies scheduled to be released next year, his HBO series "Ballers" is back with Season 3 and there's speculation that he may run for office in 2020.