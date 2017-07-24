Story highlights In 2013, CNN reported on child sex trafficking in Cambodia

CNN returns to the village of Svay Pak, a child trafficking hot spot

Svay Pak, Cambodia (CNN) Sephak was aged just 13 years old when she was sold for sex by her mother.

She was taken to a hospital, issued a certificate confirming her virginity, and then taken to a hotel room where a she was raped for days. She was returned home after three nights.

Sephak grew up in Svay Pak, a poor fishing village on the outskirts of the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh. It's a community that has become notorious as a place to buy child sex.

Her mother, Ann, said her family had fallen on hard times and that they took out a loan that eventually spiraled to about $6,000 in debt. With money-lenders threatening her, Ann took up an offer from a woman who approached her promising big money for her daughter's virginity.

Sephak said her mother was paid $800. But after Sephak's return, her mother began pressuring her to work in a brothel.