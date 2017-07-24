Pakistan bomb blast kills more than two dozen people

(CNN)At least 26 people have died in a bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan on Monday, officials told CNN.
The incident took place in Lahore, at a vegetable market at the entrance of the Arfa Software Technology Park, a city landmark.
At least 54 others were injured, according to the Punjabi provincial government Twitter account. Nine police officers were among the dead.
The Pakistan Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing, calling it a suicide attack.
"No words can express the grief which grips my heart right now. Blast destroyed many families, but terrorists can never destroy our resolve," Punjabi province chief minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.
As tensions run high, Sharif, the Punjabi province chief minister also tweeted, "Our blood was spilt on the street but I swear to my Allah that the blood of our innocent martyrs will write end of these cowardly assassins!"
The strike prompted strong condemnation from Nadia Rahman, with Amnesty International's Pakistan campaign.
"This is a horrific attack that was targeted at ordinary people and has caused an appalling loss of life," Rahman said.
"The authorities must immediately order an independent and effective investigation," Rahman added. "The victims of the bombing deserve justice. The perpetrators must be held accountable in line with international human rights standards."