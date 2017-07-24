Pakistan bomb blast kills more than two dozen people

(CNN) At least 26 people have died in a bomb blast targeting police in Pakistan on Monday, officials told CNN.

The incident took place in Lahore, at a vegetable market at the entrance of the Arfa Software Technology Park, a city landmark.

At least 49 others were injured, according to Punjabi province health minister Salman Rafique. Lahore is the capital of Punjab.

No words can express the grief which grips my heart right now. Blast destroyed many families, but terrorists can never destroy our resolve.. — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) July 24, 2017

The Pakistan Taliban, also called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, claimed responsibility for the bombing, calling it a suicide attack.

"No words can express the grief which grips my heart right now. Blast destroyed many families, but terrorists can never destroy our resolve," Punjabi province chief minister Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

