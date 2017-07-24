Fukushima robot reveals first sign of melted fuel in submerged reactor

Story highlights
Tokyo (CNN)A robot operating deep inside a failed reactor at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo has revealed what appears to be stalactites of melted nuclear fuel, the plant's operator has said in a press release.
The discovery is considered a key development in the decommissioning process of the plant, which suffered a catastrophic meltdown in 2011 after a huge tsunami swamped the facility.
Operating remotely within submerged parts of the Fukushima Daiichi plant's Unit 3 reactor, the robot sent back images of massive, lava-like fuel deposits on the floor of the pedestal, a part of the reactor that sits underneath and supports the core.
Last week, technicians from the plant's operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) revealed their initial findings from three days of exploration.
"From today's investigation, we confirmed likely melted materials that are consolidated, (including) some fallen substances such as grating and sediments," a statement said.
However, it added that further analysis of the data is needed to confirm "conditions inside the pedestal" which will be examined "based on the image data obtained through consecutive explorations."
The discovery is key to determining how to further advance the cleanup of the plant, a process that is expected to take decades.
Having entered the stricken Pressure Containment Vessel (PCV) through a pipe designed to prevent the escape of radioactive gas, the robot descended into the cooling water which accumulated following the accident.
The device was equipped with thrusters to navigate through the water, and featured front and rear cameras.
The small "radiation-hardened, screw-driven" submersible robot was designed to fit through the narrow 14 cm-diameter entrance of the pipe, according to the Tokyo-based International Research Institute for Nuclear Decommissioning (IRID), which developed the device alongside technology company Toshiba.
"We have already developed remotely operated robots for inspections at Fukushima," said Goro Yanase, General Manager of Toshiba's Nuclear Energy Systems and Services Division in a statement.
"In this case, we had to meet the specific challenges of limited access and flooding, in a highly radioactive environment. Working with IRID, we succeeded in developing a small robot with high level radiation resistance, and through its deployment we expect to get information that will support the advance of decommissioning."
As the robot navigates through the ruined reactor, melted equipment and the fuel deposits can be clearly seen.
The mission was launched after previous photographic inspection of the Unit 3 reactor suggested that, "during the accident, fuel assemblies melted from the excess heat, dropping from their original position down to the pedestal area," according to a statement released by TEPCO last week.
Technicians guided the robot on three separate days to film the inside of the reactor and the damage wrought by the meltdown in 2011.
The catastrophic event was caused when a 9.0 magnitude earthquake struck near the coast of Japan's main island of Honshu, creating a massive tsunami, knocking out the nuclear power plant's cooling systems.
The cores of three of the plant's six reactors were damaged by overheating, and the resulting hydrogen explosions blew apart the buildings surrounding two of the reactors.