Fukushima robot reveals first sign of melted fuel in submerged reactor

Story highlights Submersible robot enters flooded reactor; sends back images thought to be of melted nuclear fuel

Data acquired by robot will be key to cleaning up the plant, which suffered a meltdown in 2011

Tokyo (CNN) A robot operating deep inside a failed reactor at the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant north of Tokyo has revealed what appears to be stalactites of melted nuclear fuel, the plant's operator has said in a press release.

The discovery is considered a key development in the decommissioning process of the plant, which suffered a catastrophic meltdown in 2011 after a huge tsunami swamped the facility.

Operating remotely within submerged parts of the Fukushima Daiichi plant's Unit 3 reactor, the robot sent back images of massive, lava-like fuel deposits on the floor of the pedestal, a part of the reactor that sits underneath and supports the core.

Last week, technicians from the plant's operator, the Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) revealed their initial findings from three days of exploration.

"From today's investigation, we confirmed likely melted materials that are consolidated, (including) some fallen substances such as grating and sediments," a statement said.

