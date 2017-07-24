Trunks not made for swimming: elephants rescued from Sri Lankan sea

Story highlights Navy rescued two elephants stranded at sea off the Sri Lankan coast

(CNN) Elephants still can't fly, but maybe they can swim -- at least for a little bit.

On Sunday morning, a Sri Lankan naval patrol rescued two distressed elephants stranded at sea off the island's eastern coast, according to the national navy

Divers and crew work to guide the two during the rescue mission.

Three navy vessels participated in the rescue mission along the coast of the province of Trincomale, eventually coordinating with a team of Navy Divers to help guide the elephants back to shore.

Video of the scene shows smaller boats of helpers approaching the animals, with larger vessels monitoring the surrounding area to help keep it clear of bigger boats.

Two elephants were rescued after being stranded at sea, just off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Neither of the animals were harmed in the rescue mission, according to an official statement from the Sri Lanka navy.

