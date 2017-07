China builds high-tech cinema on disputed island with 1,100 residents

Story highlights China claims almost all of the South China Sea

Hong Kong (CNN) China has built a top-of-the-line cinema on a tiny disputed island in the South China Sea, the latest in a series of moves by Beijing to press its territorial claims in the region.

According to the official Xinhua news agency, the Sansha Yinlong Cinema, replete with 4K projectors and more than 200 seats, is the country's southernmost theater, located on Woody Island -- which China calls Yongxing Island -- in the Paracel Islands chain.

The one square mile (2.6 square kilometers) territory located around 200 miles (320 kilometers) from China's province of Hainan is also claimed by Taiwan and Vietnam.

"The cinema will show at least one film every day, so residents and soldiers on Yongxing Island can enjoy films simultaneously with moviegoers across the country," said Gu Xiaojing, general manager of Hainan Media Group, told Xinhua. The company has also purchased two mobile projection units to screen films for free on surrounding islands.