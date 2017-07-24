Australian government backed down on refugee deal, UN claims

Story highlights UN accuses Australian government of backing down on a refugee agreement

Australia previously maintained no refugees arriving by boat will be allowed to stay

(CNN) The Australian government has been accused of backing down on an agreement with the UN to allow a select number of refugees from Manus Island and Nauru to settle in Australia.

In a statement by the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees Filippo Grandi (UNHCR) released Monday, the organization said it had reluctantly agreed to help in the refugee relocation deal between Australia and the United States.

"We agreed to do so on the clear understanding that vulnerable refugees with close family ties in Australia would ultimately be allowed to settle there," the statement said.

"UNHCR has recently been informed by Australia that it refuses to accept even these refugees, and that they, along with the others on Nauru and Papua New Guinea, have been informed that their only option is to remain where they are or be transferred to Cambodia or to the United States."

A spokesman for Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton didn't respond directly to the UN's allegations but said the government's position had been "clear and consistent."