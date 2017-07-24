Australian government backed down on refugee deal, UN claims

Story highlights
- UN accuses Australian government of backing down on a refugee agreement
- Australia previously maintained no refugees arriving by boat will be allowed to stay
(CNN)The Australian government has been accused of backing down on an agreement with the UN to allow a select number of refugees from Manus Island and Nauru to settle in Australia.
In a statement by the United Nations High Commissioner on Refugees Filippo Grandi (UNHCR) released Monday, the organization said it had reluctantly agreed to help in the refugee relocation deal between Australia and the United States.
"We agreed to do so on the clear understanding that vulnerable refugees with close family ties in Australia would ultimately be allowed to settle there," the statement said.
"UNHCR has recently been informed by Australia that it refuses to accept even these refugees, and that they, along with the others on Nauru and Papua New Guinea, have been informed that their only option is to remain where they are or be transferred to Cambodia or to the United States."
A spokesman for Australian Immigration Minister Peter Dutton didn't respond directly to the UN's allegations but said the government's position had been "clear and consistent."
"Those transferred to rural processing centers will never settle in Australia," the statement said.
Although she wouldn't say who gave the undertaking or when, UNHCR's Catherine Stubberfield told Australian local media ABC there was a "clear understanding" that some refugees would be resettled in the country.
Since 2013 Australia has said that no refugee or asylum seeker who attempted to reach the country by boat without a visa would ever be resettled there. It has remained their policy since.
Australia's offshore processing of refugees has long been condemned by the international community and human rights advocates, including the UNHCR.
"Australia's policy of offshore processing .... has caused extensive, avoidable suffering for far too long. Four years on, more than 2,000 people are still languishing in unacceptable conditions," their Monday statement said.
As of May 2017, there were 1,186 men, women and children in Australia's offshore detention centers in Nauru and Papua New Guinea, according to Australian government figures.
UNHCR had 'no choice'
In November, former US President Barack Obama and Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull agreed to transfer about 1,250 refugees from offshore detention centers to the United States.
Under US President Trump, there were suggestions the deal could be at risk after a heated phone call between the two leaders, but in April US Vice President Pence said his country would honor it.
In their statement the UNHCR said it had agreed to help with the deal despite Australia's decision to pull out of its side of the agreement.
"To avoid prolonging their ordeal, UNHCR has no other choice but to endorse the relocation of all refugees on Papua New Guinea and Nauru to the United States, even those with close family members in Australia," the statement said.
"There is no doubt these vulnerable people, already subject to four years of punishing conditions, should be reunited with their families in Australia. This is the humane and reasonable thing to do."
Australia's Human Rights Law Center condemned the news of the government's reversal, describing the news as "shocking."
"The government has completely abandoned basic decency. Permanently ripping apart families is fundamentally wrong. Children deserve to be with their parents," Daniel Well, director of Legal Advocacy at the Center, said in a statement.