Dozens dead after Kabul bomb attack

Taliban claims responsibility in statement to local media

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) At least 24 people have been killed in a car bomb attack in Kabul on Monday morning, according to an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman. At least 42 others were injured in the blast.

The blast occurred around 6:40 a.m. local time (10:10 pm ET), when a Toyota Corolla exploded in the city's Police District 3, Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish told CNN.

In a statement to local journalists, the Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack.

The group was targeting a bus carrying Afghan intelligence staff, the statement, released by Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said. It was not clear if the targeted individuals were the victims of the attack.

Afghanistan's Chief Executive, Abdullah Abdullah, "strongly condemned" the attack.

