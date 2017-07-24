(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Kushner says 'I did not collude' with Russians
-- Jared Kushner offers his first public accounting of what he says are his four meetings with Russians during the 2016 campaign and transition. He gave a rare public statement from the White House following a two hour meeting with Senate intelligence committee staffers.
Trump calls Sessions 'beleaguered'
-- After publicly criticizing Attorney General Jeff Sessions last week for recusing himself from the Russia investigation, President Trump today described Sessions as "beleaguered" in a tweet about his frustration with the Russia probe.
Charlie Gard's parents end legal battle
-- The parents of the terminally ill British baby have given up their legal fight to bring their son to the United States for treatment. "For Charlie, it is too late ... treatment cannot offer a chance of success," the family's lawyer told the UK High Court.
The moon might contain water
-- New research suggests water could exist deep inside the moon, and it could potentially be extracted on future moon missions.
Everything else
-- A 9-year-old South African child diagnosed with HIV has been in remission for most of his life without the help of drugs. His case is only the third known globally and could help researchers understand how to better control the virus.
-- A 10th person has died after being smuggled into the United States a boiling hot truck. Eight undocumented immigrants were found dead inside the truck, which was stopped at a San Antonio Walmart, early Sunday morning. Since then, two people who were hospitalized have died, officials said. The latest death came hours before the driver of the tractor trailer, James Matthew Bradley Jr., was due in court.
-- A car bomb in Kabul killed 29 people. The Taliban has claimed responsibility. The Islamist fundamentalist group has been ratcheting up an offensive across Afghanistan.
-- A police manhunt is underway after a chainsaw-wielding attacker injured five people in northern Switzerland.
-- Democrats unveil a new economic agenda they call "A Better Deal," which aims to unite the party ahead of next year's midterm elections.