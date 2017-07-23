8 people found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio

Story highlights In addition to fatalities, 30 people were hospitalized

The victims were discovered after a phone call, police say

(CNN) A phone call from a Walmart employee led to the discovery of eight bodies and 30 people injured in the back of a tractor-trailer in Texas early Sunday, authorities said.

The employee told authorities the trailer was parked at a Walmart lot in San Antonio. A man who was in it asked the employee for water, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

The employee brought water for the man, then called police and asked them to conduct a welfare check, McManus said.

When police arrived at the trailer, they found eight people dead and 30 suffering from various injuries, according to Fire spokesman Joe Arrington. Seventeen are critical while 13 are in serious condition, he said.

The air conditioner in the trailer was not working, officials said. Police are searching the area with helicopters after some people ran into the woods.

