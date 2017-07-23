8 people found dead in tractor-trailer in San Antonio

Story highlights Bodies discovered after a phone call, police say

Police are searching the area

(CNN) Eight people were found dead in the back of a tractor-trailer parked at a Walmart lot in Texas early Sunday, authorities said.

An additional 20 people have been hospitalized, some in critical condition, San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood said.

Authorities received a call late Saturday night, according to Police Chief William McManus. When they arrived at the scene, they found a total of 38 people in the tractor-trailer, he said.

"We got a call from a Walmart employee about a welfare check in a tractor-trailer that was parked on the lot here," McManus said at a news conference.

"He was approached by someone from that truck, who was asking for water. Came back with a water, called the police and we arrived on scene and found eight people dead in the back of that trailer."

