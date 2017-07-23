Colorado father arrested in connection with 2012 killing of 13-year-old son

Story highlights The remains of Dylan Redwine were found months after he was reported missing

His parents were in the middle of a custody battle at the time of Dylan's death

(CNN) The father of a missing Colorado 13-year-old was arrested Saturday in connection with the boy's 2012 death, the La Plata County Sheriff's Office said.

A grand jury had issued an indictment for Mark Redwine after establishing probable cause in connection with the killing of his son, Dylan Redwine.

"The investigation into Dylan's disappearance and death spanned four and a half years, culminating in Saturday's arrest," the sheriff's office said.

Dylan was 13 when he went missing in November 2012 while staying with his father for the Thanksgiving holiday. The teen arrived at his father's house on November 18, but his father reported him missing the following day.

Mark Redwine is charged in connection with his son's 2012 death

According to the indictment, in June 2013, some of Redwine's remains were found in the woods a few miles from his father's house. In November 2015, Redwine's skull was found by a group of hikers just over a mile from where the rest of his remains were discovered.

