Chris Froome crowned winner of Tour de France for fourth time

By Danielle Rossingh, for CNN

Updated 2:13 PM ET, Sun July 23, 2017

Chris Froome toasts a member of his team during the final stage of the Tour de France, which finished in Paris.
Story highlights

  • Froome wins 4th title, 3rd in a row
  • Miguel Indurain, Eddy Merckx , Bernard Hinault , Jacques Anquetil all hold record five titles
  • Rigoberto Uran second, Romain Bardet third

(CNN)Britain's Chris Froome moved within one win of the all-time record when he clinched his fourth Tour de France win on the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Thanking his Team Sky team mates, Froome crossed the finish line of the 21st and final stage in Paris to win cycling's toughest race for the third time in a row, 54 seconds clear of Cannondale-Drapac's Rigoberto Uran of Colombia in second place and two minutes, 20 seconds faster than France's Romain Bardet of AG2R La Mondiale's in third.
"I'm speechless, it's just an amazing feeling," Froome said in a televised interview. "The Champs-Elysees never disappoints. There is something magical about it when you spend three weeks thinking about being here in this moment. It's so rewarding every time."
    Froome, a 32-year-old Briton, embraced his wife and young child after he clinched his fourth win in five years near the Arc de Triomphe in Paris after what is traditionally a champagne-sipping procession on the final day of the Tour.
    Five-time winners

    His fourth title puts him just one shy of all-time record-holders Miguel Indurain of Spain, Belgium's Eddy Merckx and Frenchmen Bernard Hinault and Jacques Anquetil.
    "A huge, huge honor to be talked about in the same sentence with those kind of guys," Froome said. "Just their place in history of the Tour de France, just feels so privileged to be in this position and have the opportunity to be going for this kind of record."
    Although American Lance Armstrong won seven Tour de France titles between 1999 and 2005, he was stripped of his titles in 2012 for doping.
    It was also the fifth Tour de France victory for Britain's Team Sky, which first won the title in 2012 with Bradley Wiggins before Froome took it in 2013, 2015, 2016 and again this year.
    Froome received 500,000 euros ($583,000) for winning cycling's most grueling race, a 3,540km trek across four countries, 635 cities, over 23 mountain passes or climbs and watched by up to 12 million spectators.
    Tough fight

    Unlike previous years, Froome's fourth title wasn't a given from the start, with the general classification going down to the wire and only being decided on the penultimate time trial on Saturday in Marseille.
    But Froome, who had entered the time trial with a narrow 23-second lead over Bardet and a 29-second lead over Uran, dealt his rivals a decisive blow when he finished third with a powerful ride in Marseille, extending his lead over Uran to 54 seconds. Bardet faded badly, slumping from second place to third in the overall standings at two minutes, 20 seconds behind Froome.
    "Each time I've won the Tour, it's been so unique, so different, such a different battle to get to this moment," Froome said. "They're all so special in their own way. And this year will be remembered for being the closest of the four battles between the GC [general classification] rivals."
    Not a household name

    Froome, who did not win a stage but finished third four times, may be on the cusp of becoming one of the all-time cycling greats, he is not among Britain's best-known sporting heroes.
    The Kenyan-born British rider has often been overshadowed at home by the now retired Wiggins, the first British Tour de France winner in 2012 and a five-time Olympic champion.
    Last year, Froome didn't even make the 16-strong shortlist for the BBC's Sports Personality of the Year despite winning his third Tour de France title.
    Chris Froome is a three-time Tour de France champion and was leading the 2017 edition until stage 12 when Italy&#39;s Fabio Aru took hold of the yelllow jersey.
    Marcel Kittel of Germany and the Quick-Step Floors team celebrates his victory in stage two of the 2017 Tour de France, a 203.5 kilometer ride from Dusseldorf to Liege. With five stage wins already this year, the 29-year-old is just two away from breaking into the top 10 riders with most stage wins in history.
    France&#39;s Thomas Boudat rides in the rain in a breakaway during the second stage of the 104th edition of the Tour de France.
    Great Britain&#39;s Geraint Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey rides in the pack past supporters during the 212,5 km third stage. The Welshman won the leader&#39;s jersey after victory in the first stage and held onto it until the fifth, when teammate Chris Froome surged into the overall lead. However, Thomas had to withdraw from the race after breaking his collarbone on the tough Col de la Biche descent on stage nine.
    Peter Sagan (2-L) of Slovakia flicks his elbow towards Team Dimension Data rider Mark Cavendish (L) during the final sprint of the fourth stage. Sagan was subsequently disqualified from the Tour, before making an unsuccessful appeal to CAS. Cavendish suffered an injured shoulder which ended his hopes of overtaking Eddy Merckx as the Tour&#39;s most prolific stage winner.
    Cavendish is interviewed by the media following treatment to his shoulder. The Briton was ruled out after scans showed a broken shoulder blade.
    The pack rides past a sunflower field during the 207.5 km fourth stage of the Tour between Mondorf-les-Bains and Vittel.
    The pack, including Thomas (C) wearing the overall leader&#39;s yellow jersey, rides during the 160.5 km fifth stage between Vittel and La Planche des Belles Filles.
    The fifth stage the Tour was the last time Thomas wore the yellow jersey. The 31-year-old, one of Froome&#39;s key helpers in the mountains, was forced out of this year&#39;s race after breaking his collarbone on stage nine, calling it &quot;a bitter pill to swallow.&quot;
    Kittel celebrates winning stage six of the Tour de France between Vesoul and Troyes (216km), his second victory of 2017.
    The riders take in the picturesque eighth stage of the Tour betweenDole and Station des Rousses. Lilian Calmejane delighted the home fans by recording a second French victory of this year&#39;s Tour.
    A horse rider is pictured in front of the pack as a media helicopter flies overhead during the seventh stage between Troyes and Nuits-Saint-Georges.
    The peloton jostles during the 213.5 km seventh stage.
    Calmejane remarkably still won the eighth stage despite coming off his bike with a bout of cramp.
    Richie Porte receives medical assistance after his horror crash during stage nine. The Aussie sustained a fractured right collarbone and pelvis on the descent of the Mont du Chat.
    The pack rides in the rain during the ninth stage between Nantua and Chambery.
    The peloton rides past an emergency helicopter during stage nine.
    Team Astana&#39;s Alexey Lutsenko is helped from the bushes after crashing during stage nine from Nantua to Chambéry. The same corner claimed Lutsenko&#39;s teammate Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev as another victim, with Thomas suffering the same fate as the chasing pack arrived minutes later.
    The pack of riders in action during the nine stage of the Tour de France.
    Born in Kenya to English parents, who ran a crop farm, Froome started cycling seriously when he 13 years old. An avid collector of snakes and a keen mountain biker in the Kenyan bush when he was young, Froome went to secondary school in Johannesburg and studied economics at the University of Johannesburg for two years before becoming a cycling pro. He now lives in Monaco with his young family.
    Yellow jersey
    Although Froome was booed at the start of the time trial yesterday in Marseille, and also got a hostile reception when he nearly caught up with his main French rival Bardet at the finish line in the stadium, he has always remained gracious.
    "The atmosphere here is incredible, it's huge," he told reporters yesterday.
    Sunday's stage

    Today's stage, a 103km trek from Montgeron, where the Tour started in 1903, to Paris, started with the riders and their supporting staff enjoying a glass of champagne as rain fell and thousands of spectators lined the streets.
    Andre Greipel had been looking to win a third straight sprint victory on the Parisian cobbles, but in the end, Dylan Groenewegen of the Netherlands crossed the finish line at the Champs-Elysees just ahead of the German in a time of two hours, 25.39 minutes.