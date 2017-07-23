Story highlights Ali Charaf Damache has been extradited to the United States from Spain

Damache is the first foreign-born terror suspect to be brought to the US to face charges under President Trump

(CNN) The Trump administration has transferred an Algerian terror suspect from Spain to the United States to be tried in federal court rather than at the Guantánamo Bay naval prison.

Ali Charaf Damache was extradited from Spain and arrived in Philadelphia on Friday, where he made an initial appearance in court on charges of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the Justice Department says.

In 2011, he was indicted in the United States and accused of conspiring with three others to recruit men to "wage violent jihad" in Europe and South Asia and of organizing a "violent jihad organization consisting of men and women from Europe and the US."

Among those with whom Damache is alleged to have conspired, according to DOJ, is American citizen Colleen LaRose -- also known as "Jihad Jane" -- who pleaded guilty to following orders from alleged al Qaeda operatives in plotting to kill a Swedish artist over his drawings of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. LaRose was convicted and is serving time in prison.

LaRose was prosecuted in the US federal court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, the same court in which Damache now faces charges.

