Story highlights The bill would give Congress a check on the administration's sanctions authority

The press secretary said the administration supported the revised legislation

Washington (CNN) A day after congressional negotiators announced an agreement on a Russian sanctions bill, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration was also on board.

However, White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci said in an interview on CNN's "State of the Union" that President Donald Trump was still considering it.

"My guess is that he's going to make that decision shortly," Scaramucci said, noting that he had just started the communications job.

But when asked about the bill on ABC's "This Week," Sanders said, "The administration is supportive of being tough on Russia, particularly in putting these sanctions in place."

She said the original legislation was poorly written, but that negotiations had produced a bill with changes the administration considered necessary.

