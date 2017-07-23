Longtime Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak heads home

Story highlights Russia: Change of ambassador has been planned for some time

Kislyak has been at the center of a political firestorm in the US

Atlanta (CNN) Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak left the United States for Russia on Saturday after concluding his tour of service as ambassador to the US, a spokesman for the Russian Embassy said,

JUST WATCHED Diplomat at center of probe leaving his post Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Diplomat at center of probe leaving his post 03:07

The move was part of a rotation that had been planned for some time, according to the embassy's deputy communications chief, Alexey Mosin. Denis Gonchar, minister-counselor of the Russian Embassy, is currently Charge d'Affaires pending the appointment of a new ambassador, Mosin said.

When Kislyak's departure was announced last month , Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told CNN that the move had been planned for many months. "The changing of an ambassador, especially to a major country, is a question of at least a year. It is all planned in advance. Especially when an ambassador has worked for a long time," Zakharova said

Russian state media has reported that Kislyak's replacement as ambassador will be Anatoly Antonov. He was reportedly approved by the foreign affairs committee of the lower house of the Russian parliament in May. Anatov had been serving as Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister and is seen as a heavy hitter. He was previously Russia's deputy minister of defense.

'Effective and experienced'