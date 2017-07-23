Scaramucci wrote 'America deserves better' than 'unbridled demagoguery' in early 2016 op-ed aimed at Trump

Story highlights "Unbridled demagoguery has driven the GOP to an inflection point from which there is no turning back," Scaramucci wrote in January 2016.

The column is a blistering assessment from Scaramucci of Trump's overall tone and rhetoric.

(CNN) Anthony Scaramucci, the new White House communications director, wrote a scathing column in early 2016 aimed at then-GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, warning that the abandonment of "common decency out of primeval fear" echoed some of the worst examples of US history.

"Unbridled demagoguery has driven the GOP to an inflection point from which there is no turning back," Scaramucci wrote in a January 2016 op-ed for FoxBusiness.com titled "The Bankruptcy and Restructuring of the Republican Party." The column ran just weeks before the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary.

"If a populist prevails in the primary, as appears increasingly likely, the party faces either devastating defeat in the general election or a new, unrecognizable identity. In either scenario, a large swath of the GOP electorate will be forced to eat crow and reevaluate its affiliation.

"Call it, if you will, a moral debt restructuring, one caused by the reckless behavior of a man who knows a thing or two about bankruptcy," he continued, in a thinly veiled reference to Trump.

Scaramucci, who supported Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker's 2016 bid for the GOP nomination and later Jeb Bush's campaign, never mentions by name Trump or any other Republican presidential candidate in the column -- a point Scaramucci noted in an interview Sunday with CNN's Jake Tapper. However, his references to populist candidates leading in national polls and discussions about vetting immigrants make it clear he is directing his criticisms at Trump's candidacy.

