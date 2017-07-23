Official: Kushner leading WH outreach on Jerusalem crisis

Story highlights Tensions have ramped up this month in Jerusalem

An official said Kushner spoke with Netanyahu and Abbas

(CNN) The White House is reaching out to international leaders to quell the crisis in Jerusalem, a senior administration official confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

The official said White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, was leading the effort to work with Israelis, Palestinians and Jordanians.

Along with Kushner, the official said US envoy Jason Greenblatt, US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and US consul-general in Jerusalem Donald Blome have been holding the conversations.

The official confirmed that Kushner and the three diplomats had a call Wednesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Hungary, as they tried to agree on a plan. The official said Kushner spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Thursday.

