What Trump's team is saying on pardons

Story highlights Sekulow said the legal team hadn't discussed pardons with Trump

Scaramucci said he spoke about it with Trump

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump's new communications director and a member of his legal team said Sunday that Trump has no need to use his pardoning power as it relates to the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

But, according to communications director Anthony Scaramucci, Trump has at least been mulling the power.

When asked on CNN's "State of the Union" who the President is considering pardoning, Scaramucci said "nobody."

"The President is thinking about pardoning nobody," Scaramucci said. "The President is not going to have to pardon anybody because the Russian thing is a nonsensical thing."

But Scaramucci also said on "Fox News Sunday": "I'm in the Oval Office with the President last week, we're talking about that."

Read More