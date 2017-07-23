Trump Jr.'s legal team adds another lawyer

Story highlights Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak with the Senate judiciary committee

Lynch worked for years as a counsel for two Republican senators

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump Jr.'s legal team has a new member.

Karina Lynch, an attorney at Washington law firm Williams & Jensen, confirmed to CNN on Sunday that she has joined Alan Futerfas in representing President Donald Trump's eldest son.

While Futerfas has frequently represented clients in organized crime and cybersecurity cases, Lynch worked for years as a counsel for two Republican senators, according to her Williams & Jensen biography. Both of those senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, are involved in congressional investigations of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election and allegations of collusion by the Trump campaign.

In her work for Williams & Jensen, Lynch concentrated on legislative, regulatory and oversight issues in the health care industry as well as education and tax policy, her profile on the law firm's website says.

Fox Business Network first reported that Lynch has been hired.

