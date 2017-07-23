Trump Jr.'s legal team adds another lawyer

Story highlights
- Trump Jr. is scheduled to speak with the Senate judiciary committee
- Lynch worked for years as a counsel for two Republican senators
Washington (CNN)Donald Trump Jr.'s legal team has a new member.
Karina Lynch, an attorney at Washington law firm Williams & Jensen, confirmed to CNN on Sunday that she has joined Alan Futerfas in representing President Donald Trump's eldest son.
While Futerfas has frequently represented clients in organized crime and cybersecurity cases, Lynch worked for years as a counsel for two Republican senators, according to her Williams & Jensen biography. Both of those senators, Susan Collins of Maine and Chuck Grassley of Iowa, are involved in congressional investigations of Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election and allegations of collusion by the Trump campaign.
In her work for Williams & Jensen, Lynch concentrated on legislative, regulatory and oversight issues in the health care industry as well as education and tax policy, her profile on the law firm's website says.
Fox Business Network first reported that Lynch has been hired.
Trump Jr. and former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort have agreed to have private discussions with and provide records to the Senate judiciary committee as part of its investigation into Russian meddling in the US election, Grassley, the committee chairman, and Dianne Feinstein of California, its top Democrat, said in a joint statement Friday.
In response to reporting from The New York Times, Trump Jr. posted emails on Twitter earlier this month showing him setting up a meeting with a Russian attorney last year through an acquaintance in hopes of potentially receiving damaging information on Hillary Clinton.
Manafort and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, now a top White House adviser, also attended the June 2016 meeting.
Special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the Justice Department investigation into Russian efforts to influence last year's election, has asked the White House to preserve all documents relating to the meeting, which took place at Trump Tower, a source who has seen the letter told CNN.
The House intelligence committee announced last week that it will interview Kushner on Tuesday as part of its probe into Russia's meddling into the 2016 election. Kushner is being interviewed by Senate intelligence committee staff on Monday.